MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s leadership has lost touch with reality and for the sake of attaining its political goals, it is ready to inflict a second Chernobyl by way of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"The recklessness with which our adversaries play with nuclear security poses a threat to the largest nuclear facility in Europe that potentially jeopardizes vast areas, not only adjacent to this plant, but far beyond Ukraine’s borders, to the west of Ukraine and further on. This ease demonstrates that these people have completely lost touch with reality and, for the sake of their own political and geopolitical goals, they are ready to inflict a second Chernobyl," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Friday.

Ryabkov stressed that the presence of Russia’s military guarding the nuclear power plant is a guarantee that an event like this won’t happen.

"Our air defense systems in the region have been beefed up, we are taking all measures to ensure the plant’s safety through procedures and mechanisms that have been worked out, in particular by our relevant departments," the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that on Friday, August 19, Kiev was plotting to stage a highly publicized false flag at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant during UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Ukraine.

According to the information that Konashenkov divulged, during UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Ukraine Kiev sought to accuse Russia of creating a man-made catastrophe and nuclear terrorism. He said that the units of the 44th brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces were planning artillery strikes on the nuclear plant’s premises from firing points in the city of Nikopol.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located in Energodar and is under the control of Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces carried out several strikes on the territory of the plant by using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, Russia’s air defense systems repelled the attacks, but various shells hit some infrastructure and the nuclear waste storage area. As Alexander Volga, head of the military-civilian administration of Energodar, said on Thursday, all services were put on alert in case of provocations at the nuclear power plant by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.