Russian envoy suspects West ‘doesn’t give a damn’ about nuclear safety

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The West has turned a blind eye to nuclear security issues by refusing to condemn Kiev’s shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said at a briefing on Friday.

"The position of Western countries is surprising, or maybe not even surprising anymore. Actually, they have been refusing to condemn such actions (bombardments of the Zaporozhye plant - TASS), or at least to call for those to stop," he explained.

Ulyanov doubted the efficiency of the West’s bilateral contacts with the Ukrainians, too, suspecting that "in fact, they [Western countries] do not give a damn about nuclear safety," he remarked.

The Russian envoy described the stance as "very alarming." "It is characteristic how the West views what’s happening in Ukraine - under no circumstances have they been able to bring themselves to criticize Ukraine’s actions. They are hostages of their own policies," Ulyanov emphasized.

The Zaporozhye nuclear plant in Energodar is controlled by Russian troops. Over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have delivered several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using, among other things, drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems. The majority of attacks have been deflected by air defense systems, however, shells hit some infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of a nuclear waste storage facility.