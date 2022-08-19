Security official sees West balancing between hybrid war and open conflict with Russia

TASHKENT, August 19. /TASS/. The West is trying to strike a balance between hybrid operations and an open armed conflict with Russia, said Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev when addressing the 17th meeting of the Security Council Secretaries from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries on Friday.

"The situation around Ukraine shows that the West has been balancing between hybrid actions and an open armed conflict with our country for which they have not ceased preparing themselves," he said.

According to Patrushev, this was officially admitted and fixed in NATO’s doctrine that the US-led military bloc adopted at its summit in Madrid. The Americans have been making similar attempts to target China, he added, citing what he said was a US provocation in Taiwan recently.

"Washington and its regional allies, primarily London, have been advertising projects to expand the existing military blocs or to build new ones in various regions across the globe to an exclusively narrow group of countries," the Russian Security Council secretary concluded.

The SCO security council secretaries are holding a meeting ahead of the forthcoming SCO summit of heads of state scheduled for September 15-16 in Samarkand.