IAEA mission to Zaporozhye plant may take place in early September, Russian envoy says

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant may happen in early September, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said at an online briefing on Friday.

"It is too early to say anything about details, these are all very sensitive issues, we are discussing and will continue to discuss modalities of the mission, the route, the number of people to be involved, how long they will stay at the plant, for what tasks they are sent there," he said, "As for the timing of the visit, predictions are not always true, but my feeling is that it could very well take place in early September, unless there are some extraneous factors that have nothing to do with the goals and tasks of the IAEA's visit."

According to Ulyanov, the possible mission is currently being discussed with the organization's Secretariat. "I communicate almost every day with Rafael Grossi, the agency's Director General, who is now on vacation but available by phone. On Monday he will appear here in Vienna and work in this direction will intensify," the envoy said.

Ulyanov stressed that the Russian side supports the mission. "We believe that this is a useful, maybe even necessary thing, especially in the current situation, when the Ukrainians risk creating a situation of nuclear disaster," he said.

Planned visit of IAEA mission

In early June, Russia and the IAEA Secretariat coordinated the route and schedule for an international mission of prominent experts from a number of countries to visit the nuclear plant, with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, set to lead the group. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the planned trip was disrupted at the very last moment by the UN Secretariat’s department of safety and security.

On August 11, Guterres called for the demilitarization of the NPP. Commenting on Guterres’s call, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said, if demilitarized, the nuclear facility could become vulnerable to provocations and terrorist attacks.

On August 15, UN Secretary General's Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that IAEA inspectors could visit the NPP from Kiev. He stressed that the UN Secretariat, in close contact with the IAEA, had assessed that Ukraine had the logistics and security capacity to be able to support any IAEA mission to the power plant. Dujarric also said the UN Secretariat had no authority to block or cancel any of the IAEA’s activities and added that the agency was authorized to act in full independence in deciding how to implement its mandate.