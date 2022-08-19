Russian security official highlights ‘unprecedented number’ of states seeking to join SCO

TASHKENT, August 19. /TASS/. An ‘unprecedented number’ of applications have been received from countries seeking membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) or requesting observer status or dialogue partner status, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said on Friday.

"The organization’s increased role and authority in international affairs is substantiated by an unprecedented number of applications, which request either membership in the organization, or observer or dialogue partner status," Patrushev said addressing the 17th meeting of Security Council Secretaries from Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member-countries.

In this regard, he welcomed Iran’s willingness to sign a memorandum on obligations with the aim of being granted SCO member-state status.

"We hope that at the upcoming SCO summit [in September] we will come to an agreement to launch the accession procedure for Belarus," he continued.

On the whole, he noted, today "the SCO is contributing considerably to the formation of a new and just multipolar world order. According to Patrushev, the organization is a dynamically developing intergovernmental body, "which literally holds a unique place in today’s system of international relations."

"Due to its active joint work in recent years, the organization gained a stronger foothold as a leading and more authoritative format of interaction in the Eurasian zone," Patrushev explained. "A contractual and legal framework has been hammered out and multilevel mechanisms of practical cooperation in the spheres of politics, security, economics and humanitarian ties have been established," the top official stated.