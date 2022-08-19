West wages hybrid war against Russia using Ukraine as pretext — Security Council

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The West has unleashed a hybrid war against Russia, while Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine is being used only as a pretext for the anti-Russian campaign, the Secretary of Russia’s Security, Council Nikolay Patrushev, said on Friday. He was speaking at the 17th meeting of the secretaries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states’ security councils.

"A vivid example of such a harmful policy is the hybrid war unleashed by the West against Russia. Our proposals for long-term legally binding security guarantees were rejected. Instead of searching for mutually acceptable ways towards a dialogue, attempts are being made to isolate Russia in the international arena. Illegitimate sanctions are being introduced," Patrushev said.

"The special military operation our country launched in Ukraine is being used only as a pretext for an unprecedented global anti-Russian campaign," Patrushev stressed.

He drew his SCO counterparts’ attention to the fact that their meeting was taking place against a backdrop of serious geopolitical changes. "In fact, a global crisis is unfolding before our eyes. Its root cause is the desire of the West to impose its dominance on the world, while completely ignoring not only the national interests, characteristics and traditions of other countries, but also the objective trends towards the creation of a multipolar world and the gradual decline of Western hegemony," Patrushev said.

The meeting is being held on the eve of the of SCO leaders’ meeting in Samarkand, scheduled for September 15-16.