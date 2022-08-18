Russian Duma should consider addressing world parliaments on nuclear safety – lawmaker

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. State Duma deputies, when they convene for a special meeting of the Duma Council soon, should state their position on the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and consider addressing international institutions and parliaments on the safety of nuclear facilities, State Duma Committee on International Affairs Chairman Leonid Slutsky said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that a decision would be made on Monday to hold an additional meeting of the Duma Council at the request of Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov, who said a meeting is required to discuss the situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, among other things.

"I am ready to say ‘yes’ to convening an extraordinary meeting of the Duma Council. We must clearly state our position and, possibly, appeal to international institutions and parliaments across the world regarding the safety of nuclear facilities and the inadmissibility of nuclear terrorism by the Kiev junta," Slutsky said on Telegram.

Slutsky has said earlier that the talks of the presidents of Turkey and Ukraine Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, which took place in Lvov on Thursday, haven’t guaranteed an end to nuclear blackmail by Ukraine. The situation around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is only escalating, Slutsky said.