Russian, Mongolian security chiefs discuss fight against terrorism, drug trafficking

TASHKENT, August 18./TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev and his Mongolian counterpart Jadambyn Enkhbayar discussed on Thursday joint action against contemporary challenges and threats in the region, including international terrorism and drug trafficking, the press service of the Security Council reported.

"A wide range of issues of Russian-Mongolian bilateral cooperation and interaction in multilateral formats were discussed. Specific attention was paid to action against present-day challenges and threats in the region, including international terrorism and drug trafficking," the report said, adding that information security was also discussed.

Russia sees interaction with Mongolia as one of the foreign policy priorities on the Asian track, Patrushev stressed. According to him, the meeting between the Russian and Mongolian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Uhnaagiin Khurlsukh, in December 2021 was very important for giving a boost to the entire range of relations.

"The major agreements reached at the summit level to develop cooperation are being successfully put into practice," the Security Council said.

At the end of the talks, the security chiefs outlined the plan of future contacts between their agencies.