‘Obvious and clumsy incitement’: Russian diplomat blasts US congressional Taiwan tour

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Moscow hit out at a visit by US lawmakers to Taiwan as a clumsy step aiming to contain China, Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, told a briefing on Thursday.

"We consider the recent trips by US Congress delegations to Taiwan as a case of clear and clumsy incitement by the American authorities aimed at a comprehensive containment of China and exerting additional pressure on it," he noted. "We see that in its destructive actions to exacerbate the situation around Taiwan the US has not achieved the expected result. It could not have turned out any other way in the new forward-moving geopolitical reality of today’s multipolar world where there is no place anymore for American hegemony," the diplomat explained.

He pointed out that the settlement of the situation in the Taiwan Strait is purely China’s domestic affair. "In relation to this, we think that the publication of the White Book on Taiwan Affairs by China’s State Council was very timely," the diplomat added.

He stressed that Moscow’s fundamental stance on the Taiwan issue remains unchanged: "We proceed from the premise that there is only one China, the government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government while Taiwan is an indivisible part of China. The Chinese side has all grounds to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the Taiwan Strait."

On Sunday night, a delegation of US legislators arrived in Taiwan on an unannounced two-day visit. The US bipartisan group included five members of Congress. Their visit to the island was sharply criticized by Beijing and provoked the launch of another military exercise by China’s People’s Liberation Army in the region.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait have mounted following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei on August 2-3. In response, the Chinese armed forces held large-scale live-fire drills in six zones in the waters around the island.