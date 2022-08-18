Russian MFA sees no explanation for Western connivance with Kiev’s attacks on nuke plant

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The West’s connivance with Kiev’s strikes on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has no reasonable explanation, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev said at a briefing on Thursday.

"There is no reasonable explanation for the West’s criminal connivance with Ukraine’s shelling and rocket attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP," he noted.

Nechayev pointed out that "fragments of NATO-standard munitions can more often be seen in the immediate vicinity of the Zaporozhye NPP’s vital units and facilities."

The diplomat also stressed that Moscow kept taking note of "the Ukrainian authorities’ feverish attempts to make things look like it is Russia that is impeding an IAEA international mission to the Zaporozhye plant. However, everyone can see the frenzy with which the Banderites are conducting attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP and the city of Energodar, where the plant’s employees and their families live," Nechayev emphasized.