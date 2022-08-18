Top Russian security official points to West’s plans to create tensions within CIS

TASHKENT, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev pointed to the West’s desire to create tensions within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Viktor Makhmudov, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

"The parties exchanged views on a number of regional issues. Russia expressed concern about the desire of Western countries, primarily the US, to create hotbeds of tension within the Commonwealth of Independent States," the statement reads.

Both parties welcomed the rapid development of Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and allied relations, emphasizing that comprehensive work to expand cooperation between the two countries’ governments, law enforcement and security agencies continued amid pressing challenges, the Russian Security Council added.

"The parties discussed issues related to plans for future cooperation between the intelligence agencies, defense ministries, law enforcement and justice bodies of Russia and Uzbekistan," the statement said.

Patrushev and Makhmudov also discussed cooperation on multilateral platforms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as well as the organization of various events, taking Uzbekistan’s SCO presidency into account.