Moscow calls on Washington not to raise media fuss over prisoner exchange — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Moscow urges Washington to engage in ‘quiet diplomacy’ on the topic of prisoner exchange and not to make a fuss in the media, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department said at a briefing on Thursday.

"Quiet diplomacy continues, and it should bear fruit if Washington strictly follows it and does not descend into propaganda through media hype in order to score propaganda points before the [upcoming US midterm] elections," he said.

Nechayev recalled that the discussion of this sensitive topic is carried out within the channels defined by the presidents of the two countries. "Putting such a sensitive issue into the public space does not help, it only hinders. Let's leave the details to professionals, following the 'do no harm' principle," he added.

Earlier, Washington offered Moscow to swap Russian businessman Viktor Bout, who is serving a prison term in the US for arms trafficking, for basketball player Brittney Griner, sentenced to jail for drugs trafficking, and Paul Whelan, convicted in Russia of spying. The prisoner swap was one of the topics discussed in a telephone conversation between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in late July. Lavrov urged his American counterpart to return to ‘quiet diplomacy’ on the issue.