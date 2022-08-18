Argentina wants to receive more Russian fertilizers — Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Anti-Russian sanctions and logistical problems complicate deliveries of fertilizers to Argentina but the country would like to receive them in greater volumes, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said on the air with the Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

"Argentina, being a major agricultural producer, certainly has a critical need for fertilizers: they import 60% of their needs and 15% from Russia out of these 60%. However, such supplies are definitely complicated by virtue of anti-Russian sanctions and logistical problems. Argentina would like to receive more fertilizers," the Ambassador said.

The country holds a balanced position regarding the situation around Ukraine and definitely does not accept sanctions against Russia, the Ambassador noted. "Argentina continues to be strongly against anti-Russian sanctions at a political level, understanding that they are illegitimate and cannot promote settlement of disputes between countries, and from the standpoint of the said food crisis, with understanding that sanctions aggravate this problem even further. So Argentina holds the balanced position," Feoktistov said.