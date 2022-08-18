Moscow sees Kiev's attempts to disrupt IAEA mission visit, shifting blame to Russia — MFA

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Moscow records Kiev's frantic efforts to disrupt the visit of an IAEA international mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, shifting the blame on to Russia, Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev told a briefing on Thursday.

"We see frantic attempts of the Ukrainian authorities to present the case as if it is Russia that obstructs the IAEA international mission to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. However, everyone can see the frenzy with which the Banderites make military strikes on the Zaporozhye NPP and Energodar, where plant employees and their families live," the diplomat stressed.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. In most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatt, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity.