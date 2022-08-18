Russian interior minister blames West for promoting influx of terrorists to Ukraine

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said on Thursday that Western countries were directly condoning extremism by handing over weapons to Ukrainian right-wing radicals and creating conditions for an influx of terrorists and extremists into the country.

"Western countries directly condone extremism, in particular neo-Nazism. By heavily supplying Ukrainian right-wing radicals with weapons they irresponsibly create conditions for an influx of terrorists and extremists of all sorts into Ukraine, as well as for the resale of Western weapons on black markets," the Interior Ministry’s press-center quotes Kolokoltsev as saying.

He slammed the use of terrorists and extremists as well as "double standards" for political purposes as unacceptable. At the same time, he noted that SCO member states had already made a constructive contribution to international anti-terrorist and anti-extremist cooperation.

Common approaches are based on the strict implementation of international law in combination with the observance of the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and recognition of the leading role of states and their authorities concerned.

Kolokoltsev said that within the SCO framework balanced approaches were being developed to tackle anti-extremist issues, with due regard for the member states’ national experience and legislation.