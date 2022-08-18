Russia’s special operation not harming EU citizens, assures Medvedev

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia’s special military operation defending Donbass has not harmed any EU citizens, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

From three-quarters to 90% of EU citizens absolutely do not want to participate in combat on the side of the Kiev regime, the politician wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday. Additionally, the majority of Europeans are not ready to support anti-Russian sanctions, "Especially since this support is supposed to be exclusively at their own expense," he emphasized.

"And all of this nonsense - ranging from saving money on cremating bodies to washing toilet paper is for the sake of punishing a far-away ‘backward Russia’ who has not harmed a single EU citizen with its operation in Ukraine. And the average person, finally, begins to ponder why is he supposed to pay for other people’s sins?" Medvedev noted.

That said, he pointed out that the governments of European states, particularly, in the Baltics, Poland, Finland "are competing as to who will be more spiteful in talking about their desire to cut all ties with Russia."

However, the deputy head of the Russian Security Council emphasized that ordinary Europeans do not want to break off contacts with Russia. "Regular folks, according to polls, have not lost common sense. More than half of EU countries’ residents are not burning with a desire to cut off contacts with Russia at all. They want full-fledged ties like it was before. Normal personal contacts, Russian energy products in boiler rooms, our market for their products, successful trade, and our tourists in their museums and cafes," Medvedev concluded.