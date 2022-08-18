Ukrainian shelling of Svetlodarsk claims lives of three civilians, including one child

LUGANSK, August 18. /TASS/. Three people were killed and 12 others were wounded as a result of Ukraine’s artillery shelling of Svetlodarsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) reported on Thursday.

"According to preliminary information, the Ukrainian fighters shelled the center of Svetlodarsk. Three civilians were killed, including a child, 12 people were wounded," the report reads.

It is specified that the shelling occurred during the distribution of water to the residents of the city.

The mission added that the Ukrainian troops were shelling from NATO caliber 155 mm guns. A total of five shells were fired.

Svetlodarsk is located 18 km north of Debaltsevo, where one of Europe's largest thermal power plants, Uglegorskaya, is located. The city had been under Ukrainian control since the summer of 2014 and was liberated by the DPR forces in late May. Units of the Ukrainian army held the plant for some time and shelled the city from there. On July 27, the LPR People's Militia reported the liberation of the thermal power plant from Ukrainian forces.

DPR Minister of Coal and Energy Andrey Chertkov earlier told TASS that the authorities of the republic planned to restore the operation of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant next year.