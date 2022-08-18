Tokayev plans to discuss economic cooperation with Putin

NUR-SULTAN, August 18. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev intends to discuss the country’s strategic partnership, as well as the expansion of trade-economic cooperation, with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Sochi on August 19, the press service of the Kazakh president reported on Thursday.

"On August 19, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to the city of Sochi. During the visit, the talks between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia will be held focusing on relevant issues of the Kazakh-Russian strategic partnership, including the future development of trade and economic cooperation," the report said.

The Kremlin’s press service said earlier on Thursday that the issue of bilateral collaboration within the framework of integration associations, including the CIS, which Kazakhstan chairs this year, will be on the agenda.

Previously, the presidents met in June when Tokayev participated in a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). In July, the two leaders also had a telephone conversation, confirming their intention to consistently implement projects in trade and economics as well as in the field of energy.