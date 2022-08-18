Putin discusses preparations for G20 summit in Bali with Indonesian leader — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, among other things, discussed arrangements for a G20 summit in Bali on the phone with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, the Kremlin press service reported on Thursday.

"In light of Indonesia’s presidency of the G20, [the two leaders] also discussed arrangements for a Bali summit in November," the statement reads.

An in-person G20 summit is scheduled to open in Indonesia’s Bali on November 15-16. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier there was no decision yet on whether Putin would attend it in-person or virtually.