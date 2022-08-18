Zaporozhye regional authorities ready to ensure safety of IAEA mission

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye region military-civilian administration is ready to ensure the safety of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delegation in case it arrives at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant,

the head of the administration, Yevgeny Balitsky, said on Thursday.

"We will ensure safety [of the mission]; we are fully ready, we have specialists. I hope that specialists from Rosatom will be invited so that we could provide a more objective picture, a more qualified one," he said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast.

"I would like to have representatives from other countries in order not to have a one-sided, as it is already common in the West, unipolar position," he added and expressed hope that after the visit of the IAEA mission "the terrorization of the Zaporozhye Region and all of Europe by the nuclear threat will stop."

Balitsky also noted that the Ukrainian military is trying to hit the nuclear waste storage facilities at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, and their strikes are becoming more and more precise. "Infrastructure, power lines of substations, cable communications are being knocked out," he said.

"We will operate this facility, built by our grandfathers, our grandmothers, our parents, which must serve in the interests of the residents of the Zaporozhye Region," the head of the regional administration summarized.