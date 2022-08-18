Zapororozhye NPP accident would hit Poland, Romania, other countries — Russian military

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. An accident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant might result in the radioactive contamination of territories in Ukraine, Germany, Moldova, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, as follows from the Russian Defense Ministry’s factsheet released for a briefing by the chief of the radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Igor Kirillov.

"Under the worst scenario an accident would cause radioactive fallouts hundreds of kilometers away," the factsheet says.

According to a map presented in the factsheet, radioactive substances can reach the territory of Western countries neighboring Ukraine, such as Germany, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, as well as Belarus and Moldova.

The factsheet quotes assessments by Western experts of the likely consequences of a hypothetical accident at the ZNPP.

"Although there are risks of damage to the infrastructure and prerequisites for emergencies at ZNPP reactors the occurrence of a large-scale catastrophe looks unlikely," the Defense Ministry’s presentation slide quotes Western experts as saying.