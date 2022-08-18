No appeals on mercenaries from foreign states to LPR — top diplomat

LUGANSK, August 18. /TASS/. No representatives of foreign countries have addressed the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) with regards to mercenaries who fought on the Ukrainian side, Foreign Minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vladislav Deinego said in an interview with TASS.

"No foreign states addressed me on this issue. So it’s probably incorrect to talk about any specifics," he said replying to a question as to how many mercenaries are fighting in Donbass.

The foreign mercenaries from various countries, including the US, the UK, France and others, fought on Kiev’s side against the Donbass republics in the past as well, yet after the onset of Russia’s special operation their numbers increased. As Russian President Vladimir Putin said in April, the number of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine is growing daily. Some of them have already been apprehended and are awaiting a court’s decision on their crimes.