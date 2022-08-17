Russian ambassador to US laments state of relations between Russia, US

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The state of relations between Russia and the US is deplorable, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"The situation is deplorable. I’d like to say otherwise, but I can’t. Everything that was created in recent years has come apart. It seemed that two years ago the relations were complicated when we had the Trump administration, were expelling Russian diplomats, wrangling over property. But today they are just unprecedented," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

Antonov said the US propaganda is trying its best to demonize the Russian authorities. Russians traveling outside their country or residing in the US, "are discriminated against for being Russians, intimidated, persecuted, threatened," he said. "Unfortunately, cultural, scientific and educational ties have been severed. Mentions of the role of our country in World War II are being blotted out," the ambassador shared.