Dialogue of Russia, US is paralyzed, contacts are occasional — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Political engagement between Russia and the US has almost come to a complete halt, with contacts happening only occasionally, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"I have to admit that the Russian-US political dialogue is paralyzed today. As a result, even the areas that are of mutual interest to the two countries suffer. Contacts are occasional," he said on Rossiya-24 television.

Antonov said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone talks at the end of July for the first time in more than six months. "We are firmly convinced that without direct interaction of our powers, it’s impossible to solve not only the problems of bilateral relations, but also issues concerning the whole world," the diplomat said.