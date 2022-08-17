Uglegorskaya power plant to start operations by mid-2023 — region’s minister

SVETLODARSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Uglegorskaya thermal power plant (TPP) will resume operations as early as in the next year, coal and energy minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic Andrey Chertkov told TASS on Wednesday.

"In 2023, if we are lucky, we will probably put into service one or maybe two power units," Chertkov said.

The plant staff recruitment will begin in September after completion of legal formalities, he added.

The Uglegorskaya TPP was completely liberated from Ukrainian army units on July 27.