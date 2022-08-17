Ukrainian forces are heavily shelling Energodar — authorities

MELITOPOL, August 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces are heavily shelling Energodar, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Wednesday.

"The Kiev regime’s forces have opened heavy fire on the area of Energodar," the military-civilian administration said on its Telegram channel.

Local residents were asked to move to safety.

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Zaporozhye Region’s police force said on Wednesday that two employees of the Zaporozhye NPP were detained for directing Ukrainian artillery fire.

The Zaporozhye NPP, located in Energodar, is currently under the control of Russian forces. In recent days, the Ukrainian military has carried out several strikes on the NPP’s premises, using drones, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launchers. In most cases, air defense systems repelled the attacks, but some shells hit infrastructure and the area of nuclear waste storage.