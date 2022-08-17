Tajikistan and Russia hold consultations to discuss biosecurity — Russian Embassy

DUSHANBE, August 17. /TASS/. Russian-Tajikistani consultations on biological security were held in Dushanbe, during which the parties discussed the implementation of the relevant intergovernmental memorandum and confirmed a common stance on the issue, the press service of the Russian Embassy to Tajikistan reported on Wednesday.

The parties "discussed the implementation of a bilateral intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on ensuring biological security, including concrete tracks of further cooperation," the press service said.

They also looked into the issues of streamlining and making more efficient work to put in practice the objectives of this document, and exchanged assessments of threats to biological security in the territory of the CIS countries, it added.

Special attention was paid to the situation in Ukraine. The parties also emphasized the importance of further cooperation both in the bilateral format and at multilateral platforms, primarily within the framework of the Biological Weapons Convention, as well as within the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.