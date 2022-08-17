Russian envoy says Serbian president won’t reconsider his rejection of sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko on Wednesday said Serbian President Alexandar Vucic will hold on to his policy of rejecting any sanctions on Russia.

"The issue of pressure and attempts to force Belgrade to turn its back on Russia does exist, and it will exist, but based on Vucic's official statements, and, let me say a personal thing, on contacts with him, <...> there’s reason to say that Vucic’s approach as to the rejection of anti-Russian measures is very stable and principled, and there’s every reason to expect that it will continue," the diplomat said in Rossiya-24 television.

According to the ambassador, "Vucic's position is quite clear and definite in the context of the line that Serbia pursues strategically, for the long-term and which Serbia hasn’t abandoned, including joining the European Union and continuing accession negotiations."

"Another thing is that the West has now reduced all this European path requirements for Belgrade to three (demands - TASS): joining anti-Russian sanctions, recognizing Kosovo’s independence and downsizing ties with the leadership of Republika Srpska," he said. "These are the requirements that are the most sensitive and absolutely unacceptable for Belgrade."