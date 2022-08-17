Ukrainian forces could try to strike Crimean bridge, but it’s well protected — lawmaker

SIMFEROPOL, August 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces could attempt to strike the Crimean bridge, but it’s so well protected it’s impossible to inflict any damage to it, Sergey Tsekov, a senator representing Crimea, told TASS on Wednesday.

"These acts of sabotage against military facilities, civilian facilities now are giving them a certain moral boost, especially to the leadership of Ukraine: Like they are so cool, so capable that they can pull off acts of sabotage on the territory of the Russian Federation, including in Crimea. It's a bluff, an action of the kind that lifts morale. Therefore, it’s impossible to deny that they could try to strike the bridge, but it’s also a certain fact that we are protecting the bridge to the maximum, and from every angle: from the air, from under the water, from the ground. Everything is serious about the protection of the bridge. In addition, the protection of the bridge is being strengthened. They can try, but they won't get to the bridge," he said.

Tsekov said it’s practically impossible to inflict any serious damage to the bridge. "The bridge was, is and will be. It will serve the people of Russia," the lawmaker said.

Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, said earlier in an interview with The Guardian that he believed the Crimean bridge was constructed illegally that such facilities should be destroyed.