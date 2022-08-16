Ministerial meeting on Iranian nuclear deal could happen this week — Russian envoy

NEW YORK, August 16. /TASS/. A ministerial meeting of the Joint Commission on the Iranian nuclear deal could happen this or next week as talks to restore the pact have moved into the home stretch, Russian envoy in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on CNN on Tuesday.

"The ball is now in the US court," said Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna. "I hope that Washington will react positively. If it happens, we will have most likely a ministerial meeting of the joint commission of the JCPOA either this week or next week. Indeed, we are very close to the final stage."

Ulyanov said that Russia holds a positive view of the latest version of the agreement that was offered to Iran by the rest of the negotiators. Because the details of the proposed agreement are confidential, he declined to disclose them.

The Joint Commission includes Russia, the UK, Germany, China, Iran, France. Before leaving the deal, the US was also a member.

JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France has been in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal since April 2021.