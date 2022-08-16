Russian embassy to UK slams British plane’s flight over Black Sea as provocation

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the United Kingdom has slammed the flight of the British Boeing RC-135W Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane over the Black Sea toward Russia’s territory as a "deliberate provocation."

"It seems ZZ664 (the plane’s registration number - TASS) is on another deliberate provocation by the UK right now," the embassy wrote on its Twitter account and posted a FlightRadar24 screenshot demonstrating that the aircraft was heading over the Black Sea from the west to the east and was southeast of Crimea at the moment.

However, later, the plane changed its course and headed westward.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier that the United Kingdom had requested a permit for a flight of a reconnaissance plane over Russia. The Russian aerospace forces were tasked to prevent possible provocations.