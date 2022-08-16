Russian and Syrian forces defeating international terrorism — Russian defense minister

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian and Syrian forces are successfully fighting against international terrorism, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart, Ali Mahmoud Abbas, on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"It is very important for us when we are visited by our friends, with whom we are not only fighting side by side, but also defeating international terrorism, which hardly anyone has been able to do in recent time. At least, various US-led coalitions have failed to do it, but we did it jointly with the Syrian armed forces," he said.

Shoigu congratulated Abbas on taking the office of Syria’s defense ministry in April and thanked him for taking part in the Army-2022 forum, the International Army Games and the Moscow Conference on International Security.