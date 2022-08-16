Russia says US, European countries hinder return of Syrian refugees

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Chief of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Igor Kostyukov on Tuesday said the US and European countries are hindering the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, although Damascus has created the conditions for them to come back.

The Moscow Conference on International Security is part of the Army 2022 International Military-Technical Forum that’s taking place from August 15-21.