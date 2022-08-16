Russia says US was behind upheavals in Middle East over past 20 years

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Chief of the Main Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff Igor Kostyukov on Tuesday said the political upheavals in Middle Eastern countries over the past 20 years developed along similar lines and were stoked by the US and its allies.

"The situation in the Middle East and Africa remains tense and is characterized by a nonstop series of internal political upheavals in the region’s countries that are similar in their scenarios and end, as a rule, with the removal of legitimate governments from power and the destruction of statehood," he said at the Moscow Conference on International Security. "The US and its allies are behind all these developments."

Kostyukov said they use the technologies of color revolutions and terrorist groups, which they created, primarily the IS (banned in Russia), to pursue a transformation of the region. As part of the effort, they displace regimes that are undesirable to the US, he said.