Belarus reacted to threat it faced by backing Russia's actions in Ukraine

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. Belarus has fulfilled its allied obligations with regards to Russia's actions in Ukraine, reacting preventively to the threat of military aggression being unleashed against the country, Belarusian Defense Minister, Viktor Khrenin, said on Tuesday at the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"For what purpose are [NATO’s] strike forces being created on the territory of states neighboring the Republic of Belarus? The answer is obvious. Therefore, Belarus’ fulfilment of its allied obligations regarding the actions of the Russian Federation in Ukraine can be considered a preventive measure to the threat of military aggression being unleashed against us," the head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry said.

According to Khrenin, "it is the Eastern European states, under the external management of the United States, that have become the American outpost on the western borders of the Republic of Belarus and Russia." "And it is they today, following Ukraine, that offer themselves up as tools and bases for expansion against the Union State, demonstrating their determination to use any measures, even going as far as and including direct military confrontation," the Belarusian defense chief stressed. "At the end of last year, we saw the readiness to unleash aggression against the Republic of Belarus, the entire architecture of war was lined up near our borders," he emphasized.