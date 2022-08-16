Military cooperation with Iran developing with special dynamics — Russian defense ministry

KUBINKA /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. Military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Iran is developing with special dynamics, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday at a meeting with visiting Deputy Chief of the Iranian General Staff Ali Abdollahi.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security. The sides hailed the positive dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in the areas of military and military-technical cooperation and outlines promising areas of cooperation.

"Thank you for being together at this event. I would also say thanks to your entire military and political leadership for the special dynamics of relations in the military and military-technical sphere, despite the numerous sanctions, which have been in place for decades," Fomin said.

He noted the importance of bilateral partnership in ensuring stability and regional security.

Abdollahi, in turn, stressed that his country’s leadership is committed to the development of all-round cooperation with Russia.