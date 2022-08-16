Russian envoy says it’s now US turn to make move on nuclear deal after Iran’s response

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia’s envoy in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov on Tuesday said the US is now expected to make a move following Iran’s response about the return to the nuclear deal.

"The deal may take place as early as this week. Yesterday's developments show that this could happen this week, and if not, then next week. The Iranians responded last night and provided a reaction to the final text of the agreements. It is, in my opinion, constructive. They confirm their readiness to make a deal on the condition that the Americans adopt three amendments, which are, in my opinion, reasonable," Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said on Rossiya-24 television. "The ball is now in the US court and the Americans should respond. If the answer is predominantly positive, then a ministerial meeting will soon be held, where the deal will be concluded and then begin to be implemented. "

Ulyanov also said that if Republicans gain a hold of the White House, Iran will immediately respond and refuse to fulfill many of its nuclear commitments, on which it may now sign off. "It won’t pass painlessly for the US, as it won’t for regional peace and international relations on the whole," the diplomat said.

JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and the UN Security Council five permanent members and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal in 2018 while the current US President, Joe Biden, has signaled he is ready to resurrect the agreement. Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France has been in talks with Iran to reinstate the deal since April 2021.