Putin urges ‘to restore respect for international law’, strengthen UN positions

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called for "restoring respect for international law", strengthening the position of the UN and other dialogue platforms.

"We must restore respect for international law, for its fundamental norms and principles. Of course, it is also important to strengthen the positions of such universally recognized institutions such as the United Nations and other platforms for international dialogue," he said on Tuesday in an address to participants of the Moscow Conference on International Security.

He added that the collective West is purposefully destroying the European security system. "The so-called collective West is purposefully destroying the European security system, putting together more and more new military alliances," Putin said.