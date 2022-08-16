Defense chief cautions revanche by terrorist organizations in Mideast remains

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/ August 16. /TASS/. International terrorist organizations in the Middle East remain a threat, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"Although there have been significant successes in the fight against terrorism in the Middle East, the threat of a revanche by international terrorist groups remains," he told the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security.

The Syrian military, in cooperation with allies and partners and with support from the Russian Aerospace Force, he said, continue to suppress outbursts of terrorist activity.

"We see a particular danger in attempts to use the Kurdish factor to shake loose the situation in Syria," Shoigu stressed.

In his opinion, "interaction by the guarantor countries on the Astana platform remains in fact the only legal and effective mechanism for solving security problems in Syria."

"We welcome wider interaction between the Syrian leadership and the Arab world. Overcoming the contradictions created by third-party forces is possible and necessary. The role of the military in building trust between countries is an important element for achieving political solutions. We hope that the Moscow conference will become one of the unifying platforms for stabilization in the Middle East," Shoigu said.