Australia getting nuclear subs to trigger arms race, warns Shoigu

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The emergence of the nuclear-powered submarine fleet in Australia will prompt other states to develop similar armaments, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the 10th Moscow conference on international security on Tuesday.

"Another dangerous regional trend is that AUKUS is intent to develop a nuclear-powered submarine fleet in Australia. The implementation of this plan will have an all-out negative effect on global and regional security and create conditions for undermining the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons," the Russian defense chief said.

In global terms, the emergence of the nuclear-powered submarine fleet in Australia will give a reason for other states to start developing similar armaments, Shoigu said.

"Pandora’s box will be opened and the global nuclear arms race will restart," the Russian defense chief stressed.

The United States claims that Australia needs nuclear-powered submarines to make up for the growing potential of the Chinese Navy, Shoigu pointed out.

"This logic actually repeats the US actions in substantiating its withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. The dismantling of this Treaty was also motivated by the need to make up for the efforts by Russia and China to create missiles with a flight range allegedly banned by the Treaty," the Russian defense chief said.