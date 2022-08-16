Multipolar world opens up new opportunities of countering common threats, says Putin

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The multipolar world provides new possibilities of countering common threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a video address to participants of the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security on Tuesday.

"I should stress that it is the multipolar world based on international law, on fairer relations, that opens up new opportunities of countering common threats. Among them are regional conflicts and the spread of weapon of mass destruction, terrorism and cybercrimes," he said.

"All those challenges are global, which cannot be overcome without combining the efforts and potential of all states," Putin said.

The Moscow Conference on International Security is obviously "yet another important confirmation of objective processes of strengthening multipolarity in the world," the president noted, adding that representatives of many countries "that want to discuss security issues as equals, carry on a dialogue considering the interests of all sides without exceptions," participate in the event.