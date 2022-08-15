Elektromash plant’s shops in Novaya Kakhovka destroyed by Ukrainian artillery

KHERSON, August 15. /TASS/. Electric engine shops at the Elektromash plant in Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region were destroyed as a result of shelling by Ukrainian artillery on Saturday, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Monday.

"As a result of shelling, shops and equipment for the production of electric engines were destroyed. The plant’s workers are now without bread and butter, which is another evidence to Kiev’s criminal actions against civilians on the liberated territories in Ukraine," it said.

According to the administration, no one was hurt because August 13, when the shelling took place, was a day-off. It also said that the plant is located in the center of Novaya Kakhovka, where there are no military facilities.

Ukrainian troops have been regularly shelling settlements in the Kherson region, including Novaya Kakhovka, after Kiev lost control of these territories.