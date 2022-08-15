Moscow to continue to assist Malian authorities in combating terrorism — statement

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia will continue to provide multifaceted assistance to the legal authorities of Mali in their fight against terrorists, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued on Monday.

"We will continue to provide the legitimate authorities of Mali with multifaceted assistance in the fight against terrorists of all kinds, who have for a long time hampered normal life in this African country with which Russia has traditionally friendly relations," the ministry pointed out.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow is seriously concerned about the continuing attacks of terrorists against the authorities, the armed forces, police and Malian civilians. "The latest attacks, which took place in early August near the three borders between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, according to official figures, claimed lives of 42 Malian soldiers. Twenty-two others were wounded. As a result, a three-day mourning period has been declared in Mali. We express our deep condolences to the Malian government, relatives and friends of the victims," the ministry added.

The Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that, according to official sources, 37 terrorists have been killed. "However, the Malian authorities noted that the attacks were coordinated and seriously prepared, which, in their opinion, is impossible without external involvement," the diplomats pointed out, "Unbiased observers also noted that after the withdrawal of French troops involved in Operation Barkhane and the Europeans of Takuba task force, terrorist activity on the territory of Mali stepped up. Moreover, elements of alignment can be seen in these activities."