SIMFEROPOL, August 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian authorities do not value the residents of Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, they only need the territory of these regions and money, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksenov said during a Rossiya-24 TV broadcast on Monday.

"If they (the Kiev authorities - TASS) had held on to the people and valued them, they would not have done this to Crimea in 2014 either and there would not have been such an attitude. I mean the ultimatums that were issued when the coup d’etat in Kiev took place, that is, instead of trying to unite the south and the east with the west, to remove the contradictions that were related to culture and language, they threatened with violence, prohibited the use of the Russian language. They promised to tighten the screws even more from a humanitarian point of view, as far as the culture and traditions of the Russian people were concerned. They don't need people, they say they only need territories without people everywhere and there will be no harm. Their main idol is money, the number one goal, whether for Zelensky or everyone else. No one cares about anyone," Aksenov said when asked whether Kiev considers the residents of the liberated Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions to be its people.

He also noted that the infrastructure of these regions is in decline compared to Crimea. "I drive out and I see the contrast, it stings the eye. What can I say, the roads are punctured, the infrastructure is in dire condition. Most facilities have never been repaired. Considering that the nationalists are striking with artillery, there will be even more work to repair than just the ruined economy by inept and ineffective management," Aksenov said.

During the special operation, the Russian military took control of the Kherson Region and the Azov part of the Zaporozhye Region, occupying major cities such as Kherson, Melitopol, and Berdyansk and cutting Ukraine off from the Sea of Azov. New administrations have been formed in both regions, Russian TV and radio stations are broadcasting, and trade and transport links with Crimea are being restored. The regions have announced plans to become part of Russia. In addition, after eight years, the North Crimean Canal has been unblocked and water is once again flowing to the peninsula.