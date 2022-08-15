By blocking IAEA mission to Zaporozhye NPP UN justifies Kiev’s nuclear terrorism

MELITOPOL, August 15. /TASS/. By blocking an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the United Nations is seeking to justify Kiev’s nuclear terrorism, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Zaporozhye region military civilian administration’s council, told TASS on Monday.

"The conduct of the United Nations secretariat and Secretary General [Antonio] Guterres gives grounds to a lot of questions. First, it is incomprehensible why Guterres is acting as a devil’s advocate. He is seeking to justify [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky regime’s terrorist activities, its nuclear terrorism," he said.

According to Rogov, the IAEA also says that the United Nations "is behaving, to put it mildly, improperly." "Naturally, it is said very diplomatically and in a convoluted style," he said. "As for a visit by an IAEA inspection, naturally, it is to be supported by all people of good will, by all who have not lost the instinct of self-preservation, by all who understand that nuclear terrorism is fatal for all sides, even for the one who is seeking to use it in its dirty political games," he stressed.

On June 3, the Russian side and the IAEA secretariat agreed the route and schedule of the movement of the agency’s international mission to the Zaporozhye NPP. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi planned to lead the mission. According to the Russian foreign ministry, the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye plant was canceled by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) at the very last minute.

The Zaporozhye NPP is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. With a capacity of around 6,000 megawatt, it generated a fourth of Ukraine’s electricity. Since 1996, it was part of Ukraine’s Energoatom generating company. In March 2022, control over the nuclear plant came over to Russian forces. Now, the plant is operating at 70% of its capacity due to the oversupply of electricity on the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye region. It is planned to supply electricity from the plant to Crimea.