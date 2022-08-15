Ukraine lacking financial independence, State Duma speaker says

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Ukraine can no longer fulfill obligations to its citizens without assistance from the United States or the European Union, and Kiev has therefore lost its financial independence, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Monday.

"Ukraine has gone bankrupt. The taxes it has been capable of collecting make up for just 40% of the country’s budget, of which more than 60% is spent on military purposes. And the monthly budget gap stands at $5 billion," Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

"Kiev can no longer fulfill obligations to its citizens without support from Washington or Brussels. Ukraine has lost its financial independence," the State Duma speaker emphasized.