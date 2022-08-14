Russian president congratulates DPRK leader on Korea’s liberation anniversary — report

TOKYO, August 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram of greetings to DPRK’s leader Kim Jong-un on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of Korea’s liberation, Korean Central News Agency reported on Monday.

Putin in his message stressed that the glorious traditions of friendship and cooperation, hardened in difficult years, serve as a reliable basis for the development of good-neighborly relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK, the report said. The Russian president, according to the Korean Central News Agency, also stressed readiness to continue the comprehensive and constructive development of bilateral relations that will serve the interests of the peoples of both countries and contribute to strengthening the stability and security of the Korean Peninsula and the entire Asian region. The telegram also contained wishes of health and prosperity to Kim Jong-un and all residents of the DPRK.