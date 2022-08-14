Russian embassy in Armenia offers condolences to families of those killed in Yerevan blast

YEREVAN, August 14. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in Armenia has extended condolences to the families of those killed in the blast at Yerevan’s Surmalu wholesale market on Sunday.

"We offer our sincere condolences to the families of those killed in today’s explosion on the territory of the Surmalu trade center. We wish the soonest recovery to those hurt," it said.

An explosion rocked the Surmalu wholesale market in Yerevan on Sunday. The blast was followed by fire.

According to the Armenian health ministry, three people died, sixty-one were taken to hospitals, and twenty-five are missing.