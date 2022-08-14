Russian envoy to Vienna says Financial Times misinterpreted his words about IAEA mission

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Saturday that The Financial Times (FT) newspaper has distorted his comment about the possibility of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visit to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

"The Financial Times attributed to me the words that Mr. Grossi’s visit to ZNPP couldn’t take place before the end of August. In fact I said that Mr. Grossi could wish to suggest this timeline," the Russian diplomat wrote in his Telegram channel. "Judging by the title of the article in FT, it was intentional misinterpretation."

Russia’s Izvestia newspaper published an interview with Ulyanov on Friday, quoting the envoy as saying that "no one, including Grossi himself, can give a clear answer" about when the IAEA mission’s visit may take place. "I think he would come up with some sort of a reference point, maybe late August or early September."

The Financial Times wrote later in the day: ‘Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s envoy to international missions in Vienna, told the Izvestia newspaper in an interview published on Friday that a visit by Grossi could not take place before ‘the end of August or early September’." The article was headlined: "Russia rebuffs calls to allow access to Ukraine nuclear plant.".