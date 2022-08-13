Diplomat sure US spins flywheel of ‘visa war’ against Russians

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Washington is unleashing a ‘visa war’ flywheel against not only diplomats but also ordinary Russian citizens, Alexander Darchiev, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's North American Department, told TASS in an interview.

"A ‘visa war’ flywheel has been launched by Washington's, affecting not only diplomats, but also ordinary citizens. Obtaining an American visa requires tremendous effort, including a trip to other countries to apply for it. Denial of visas in Moscow under the pretext of staff shortage is a purely domestic US decision", the diplomat said.

According to Darchiev, Russian diplomats in the US, who experience "no less of a staff shortage," continue to "fully provide consular services regardless of the citizenship of the applicant." "The ball is thus on the American side," he concluded.